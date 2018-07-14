NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The sandbags are in place.

Residents of Newport Beach are concerned about King Tides. Those high tides caused flooding earlir this week.

Summer sun and surf and tolerable temperatures had people flocking to the beach Saturday.

CBS2’s Greg Mills talked to people who came for the perfect beach setting.

“It’s beautiful out,” said Marquita Alexander from Phoenix.

“We love the 80 degree weather,” said Rafael Reveles of Corona.

The great weather conditions could all change starting tonight if the tide turns dangerous. It’s expected to hit around 10:50 p.m.

Orange County is under a coastal flood advisory.

“It happens every year,” says Charlie Maas.

He works here and has to keep track of the tides. He said Wednesday’s tides were the highest of the year.

“Our highest tide was 7-foot 1-inch, and it’s going to be 6-foot 9-inches tonight,” said Maas.

The Balboa Fun Zone turned into a flood zone Wednesday.

“Out here, it was curb high,” says Maas.

“Got the harbor on one side, the beach on the other. When the tide comes up, a makes a disaster really,” says Newport Beach resident Brendan Cashman.

There are pumps in place to ship the water back where it belongs. There were also sand bags in place, but the water came in with such force it went up and over the barriers.

Beach side, people continued to look for ways to escape the heat.

Reveles couldn’t wait to get out of Corona last week.

“It was about 116 degrees,” he said.

And is he ready for another round of the oven-like heat this week.

“No,” he says, “not really. Not really.”