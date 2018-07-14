  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    4:00 PMAt Home in Southern California
    4:30 PMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    4:30 PMRaw Travel
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter was killed Saturday while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park, California state fire officials said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was killed while fighting the Ferguson Fire in the morning hours.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest.

Fire officials said it had burned about 150 acres by Saturday afternoon and was only five percent contained.

Varney is survived by his wife and two small children, state fire officials said. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately released and officials said they were still working to confirm details.

“In the meantime, please join us in keeping Braden and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions,” California fire officials said in a statement.

Officials at Yosemite National Park said the wildfire had closed Highway 140 from Midpines to El Portal.

Power in Yosemite Valley had also been affected because power lines had been turned off while firefighters worked to quell the blaze.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s