PICO-UNION (CBSLA) – At least 25 people were injured when a tour bus overturned on the 10 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area of Pico-Union early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred just before 4 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway at the junction with the 110 Freeway. According to California Highway Patrol, a bus carrying 32 passengers and the driver struck a median that separates the two freeway entrances and turned over.

Twenty-five people were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Four were in serious condition, five were in fair condition and the other 16 were in good condition. Another seven people refused to be hospitalized.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

A Sig Alert was issued and the westbound 10 Freeway was shut down at the junction. It was still closed as of 8 a.m. The bus was towed away, but the cleanup was expected to take several hours. Caltrans had a hazmat crew on scene as well to clean up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel which spilled onto the freeway.

W/B I-10 AT I-110, ALL W/B LANES AND #1 LANE OF GRAND AV. ONRAMP TO W/B I-10 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL HOUR DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION

The bus may have been coming from the Pala Casino in northern San Diego County, a CHP official told CBS2, but that was not confirmed.