ROSWELL, Ga. (CBSLA) — Two Georgia police officers have come under scrutiny after video emerged of them deciding whether or not to arrest a speeding driver based on the flip of a digital coin.

Body cam footage of the April 7 incident shows Roswell Police Officer Courtney Brown berating 24-year-old hairdresser Sarah Webb, asking her, “So you think driving that fast on a wet road is a smart idea because you’re late for work?”

“I’m sorry,” Webb responds, voice quaking.

The footage then shows Brown returning to her patrol vehicle, where she and her partner discuss if they will arrest Webb.

The other officer identified as Kristee Wilson then opens up a coin-flipping app on the on-board computer.

“‘A’ (Arrest), head; ‘R’ (Release), tail,” Wilson says before both officers giggle.

The virtual coin lands tails, but the officers decided to arrest Webb, anyway. She cries as she is being handcuffed, and footage from inside the vehicle shows her sobbing in the back seat.

“They’re very degrading and rude and mean,” Webb told Inside Edition.

Webb found out about the coin toss weeks later.

“I was very angry and upset,” said Webb. “It just hurt to know that, you know, these people are supposed to be looking out for you, and […] it was a game to them.”

Former Los Angeles Police Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey told IE she thinks this isn’t the cops’ first time doing this “because they did it with ease.”

“They knew right where to go for the app, they did the coin toss, they thought it was cute,” Dorsey continued.

After the video surfaced, charges against Webb were dropped.

Both officers turned in their guns and are on administrative leave.

