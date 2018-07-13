LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly giving fans a tour of the infamous tunnel which was at the center of last season’s biggest fracas.

Adam Spector, co-host of the 3rd and Nerd podcast, posted on Twitter Thursday an email he received from the Clippers offering an “exclusive tour” of the “secret tunnel.” No further details were confirmed.

On Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, tempers boiled over towards the end of the Clippers 113-102 win over the Houston Rockets: Chris Paul’s first game back in the Staples Center against his former team after being traded to Rockets last summer.

The final minutes of the game were marred by some on-court feistiness, including the Clippers’ Blake Griffin appearing to exchange words with Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Griffin and Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza were ejected with 1:03 remaining from a game that had five technical fouls.

Following the game, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul took teammates James Harden, Ariza and Gerald Green to the Clippers’ locker room using the so-called secret tunnel. The Rockets’ players reportedly entered the room and confronted some of the Clippers players.

As a result of the incident, Ariza and Green were both suspended for two games each. Harden and Paul were not punished.

“Their entire team was not in their locker room,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, referring to the Rockets.

“We’re honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re non-violent,” he joked.

