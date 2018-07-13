SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Firefighters responding to a car fire in a residential neighborhood in Santa Ana Friday morning found a body inside the vehicle.

Sometime before 7:20 a.m. Orange County Fire Authority crews and Santa Ana police responded to a burning car in the 900 block of South Hickory Street in Santa Ana.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered a male body inside, police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told CBS2. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The fire was mainly confined to the interior of the car. Investigators are unsure about the cause of the death or the cause of the fire at this time, Bertagna said.