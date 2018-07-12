LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Whittier man suspected of attacking his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children this week has been placed in police custody.

Alejandro Alvarez was arrested in Chula Vista Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. said.

Alvarez allegedly attacked his wife, who was referred to as “Gloria” by neighbors, at their home on the 7700 block of Milton Avenue in Whittier Wednesday afternoon. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident, which reportedly happened in front of the couple’s three children who are all under the age of 10. She underwent surgery Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, Alvarez had already fled. He later stole a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, which he was driving at the time of the arrest in south San Diego County.

Alvarez will be booked on charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, hit-and-run and grand theft auto.

