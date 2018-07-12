  • KCAL9On Air

San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who fled after hitting and killing a pregnant woman while she was crossing a street in San Bernardino late Wednesday night.

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was struck in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Medical Center Drive a little after 11:30 p.m., according to San Bernardino police.

capture26 Pregnant Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver In San Bernardino: We Have 2 Victims

(CBS2)

Officers responded to find the woman dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified. Police believe she was far along in her pregnancy.

“The only one that can take the life of a fetus would be a doctor,” San Bernardino Sgt. Jeff Harvey told CBS2. “So, in this case, we have a woman carrying a child, and both of them were killed, so we have two victims.”

The suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, was found abandoned a short distance away. Police said after hitting the pedestrian, the car veered away, struck a fence and then caught fire.

Witnesses told officers the suspect driver, a woman, exited the car and was picked up by a second vehicle, which fled.

Investigators are now trying to find the owner of the Charger. Anyone with information on the case should call police.

