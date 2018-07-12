  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:00 AMCelebrity Page
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Goodwill, Redlands

REDLANDS (CBSLA) —  A man was fatally stabbed outside a Goodwill store in Redlands, police said.

The store is located on the 200 block of Colton Avenue.

Neighbors told KCAL9’s Tina Patel there has been an increase in crime in the area and some of it might be drug or gang-related.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

The man’s body was found in the parking lot of the Goodwill but police also believe the man was stabbed across the street.

Authorities told Patel they had two people in custody.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspects. They also did not have a possible motive.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s