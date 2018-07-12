REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A man was fatally stabbed outside a Goodwill store in Redlands, police said.

The store is located on the 200 block of Colton Avenue.

Neighbors told KCAL9’s Tina Patel there has been an increase in crime in the area and some of it might be drug or gang-related.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

The man’s body was found in the parking lot of the Goodwill but police also believe the man was stabbed across the street.

Authorities told Patel they had two people in custody.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspects. They also did not have a possible motive.