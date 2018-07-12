APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Police in Apple Valley are investigating an attempted murder-suicide they say stemmed from a possible domestic violence situation.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police department were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon in the 17000 block of Quantico Road following a report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived just after 4 p.m. and determined a 55-year-old man fired one round from a 9mm handgun striking a 16-year-old male in the chest.

Police say the suspect then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Medical personnel declared the man dead on scene. The teen was transported to St. Mary Medical Center and later airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center in serious condition.

It was unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the shooter.

Officials said there were “several” people inside the home at the time of the shooting including an adult female and five juveniles. It was also not known if there were witnesses to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department Detective Bureau.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Apple Valley Police at (760) 240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800) 78-CRIME (27463). You can also leave info on the We-Tip website.