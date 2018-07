NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A commercial building is likely a complete loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

Originally reported as a pallat fire, the commercial building is believed to house a business that deals with wood or paper products.

Flames could be seen for blocks.

Stu Mundel in Sky9 reported that no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters also had to work to keep the flames from spreading to an adjoining building.