  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:mexico

MEXICO CITY (CBS News) – Police in Mexico are investigating the murder of an American tourist hit by a stray bullet in Mexico City.

s096211214 e1531332505494 San Francisco Woman Shot Dead In Mexico City

FILE — An undated photo of Tatiana Mirutenko. (CNN)

Tatiana Mirutenko of San Francisco was leaving a restaurant with her husband and two friends Saturday morning when she was shot. Police say two men on a motorcycle were aiming for a bar bouncer who was at the same restaurant. The bouncer was hit, but survived.

Mirutenko, 27, was in Mexico celebrating her first wedding anniversary and had just told her family how safe she felt. The restaurant where Mirutenko was shot was located in an upscale neighborhood.

“We’ve traveled to Mexico all of our lives,” Mirutenko’s father, Wasyl, said. “Tania has probably been there at least 30 times.”

According to the latest figures from the Mexican government, 2017 was the nation’s deadliest year on record, with more than 25,000 murders. Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department issued a travel ban to five Mexican states, the same warning issued to war-torn countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Popular tourist destinations Ixtapa and Acapulco are in those “do not travel” zones. The government also warns tourists to “exercise increased caution” when visiting Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Mexico City.

Mirutenko’s funeral will be held Saturday in Chicago, where she grew up.

Police in Mexico say they are reviewing surveillance video as they search for the gunmen.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s