LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second time in a week, a former UCLA basketball player has died.

William “Billy” Knight, a former Westchester High standout and UCLA swingman was found dead just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on a Phoenix roadway, according to the Daily News.

No evidence of foul play was suspected, police said.

Just two days prior to his death, Knight posted a video on YouTube titled “I am Sorry Lord” in which he voices regrets over his “life of sin”.

Knight also said he believed the video would be his “last message on earth.”

During his time playing for UCLA from 1998-2002, Knight, 39, averaged over 14 points per game in his senior year, but went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft. He later played professionally in France and Japan.

A statement from UCLA Basketball read: “Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away. We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy’s loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Names from across the sports world reacted to news of Knight’s death on social media.

Sad. Sad. Sad. Rest Easy Billy Knight. Another bruin gone. Another athlete gone. Mental illness IS NOT A JOKE!!! I’m here for EVERYONE who needs to talk. We ALL go through problems. Don’t be AFRAID TO GET HELP!! #awareness #MentalHealthMatters #SpeakUp — Lorenzo Mata (@RealMataLo14) July 10, 2018

RIP … so sad … no one I’ve covered and Known worked as hard to become an outstanding player …and always just a pleasant young man to visit with in recent years …heartbreaking. Peace to his soul and to his family … https://t.co/44kkc7Nrgx — Frank Burlison (@FrankieBur) July 10, 2018

Rest in Peace Billy Knight, just saw him within this last year, and of course he greeted with his signature smile.. Never know what someone is going thru. Prayers up……. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 10, 2018

This has been a tough week for the Bruin Family. If you need to talk to someone, please reach out and talk. Don’t let it get to the point where you would take your life. Billy Knight was a good dude & will be missed. Bruins, we have to be better supporters! #RIPBillyKnight — Tracy Murray (@RealTracyMurray) July 10, 2018

Tragic news this morning about someone I grew up playing basketball with. #RestInPeace, Billy Knight. For those battling mental illness & thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. 1-800-273-8255 provides free & confidential help & support. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wm3TF3s5Nc — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) July 10, 2018

His passing comes days after fellow former UCLA star Tyler Honeycutt, 27, was found dead inside a Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning after he barricaded himself inside the residence for 11 hours following a shootout with officers.