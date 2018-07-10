LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second time in a week, a former UCLA basketball player has died.
William “Billy” Knight, a former Westchester High standout and UCLA swingman was found dead just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on a Phoenix roadway, according to the Daily News.
No evidence of foul play was suspected, police said.
Just two days prior to his death, Knight posted a video on YouTube titled “I am Sorry Lord” in which he voices regrets over his “life of sin”.
Knight also said he believed the video would be his “last message on earth.”
During his time playing for UCLA from 1998-2002, Knight, 39, averaged over 14 points per game in his senior year, but went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft. He later played professionally in France and Japan.
A statement from UCLA Basketball read: “Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away. We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy’s loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”
Names from across the sports world reacted to news of Knight’s death on social media.
His passing comes days after fellow former UCLA star Tyler Honeycutt, 27, was found dead inside a Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning after he barricaded himself inside the residence for 11 hours following a shootout with officers.