ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck Ontario early Tuesday morning, centered almost right between the Ontario and Chino airports.

The magnitude-3.5 quake shook the area at about 4:10 a.m. It was felt most strongly in the Inland Empire area, but there were reports it was felt as far west as Los Angeles, 40 miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake was followed by an aftershock that struck at about 5:33 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.