Filed Under:Blaze Pizza, Culver City, LeBron James

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Would it be the king of all pizza parties? LeBron is hinting on Twitter that he could make an appearance at Blaze Pizza’s Culver City location to take part in the chain’s free pizza party.

L.A.’s newest Laker officially signed his new 4-year, nearly $154-million contract Monday night alongside his agent Rich Paul and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

But before putting pen to paper, he sent fans into a frenzy by hinting on Twitter that he could make an appearance at Blaze Pizza’s Culver City location.

The chain had announced last week that it would celebrate James’ decision to join the Lakers by offering free pizza at 50 of its Southern California locations from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. James is an investor in the chain, and has previously gone undercover at its Pasadena store.

However, James and his representatives have not confirmed the basketball superstar would indeed be at the Culver City location. But at least there will be free pizza.

