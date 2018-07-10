CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Would it be the king of all pizza parties? LeBron is hinting on Twitter that he could make an appearance at Blaze Pizza’s Culver City location to take part in the chain’s free pizza party.

L.A.’s newest Laker officially signed his new 4-year, nearly $154-million contract Monday night alongside his agent Rich Paul and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

But before putting pen to paper, he sent fans into a frenzy by hinting on Twitter that he could make an appearance at Blaze Pizza’s Culver City location.

Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

The chain had announced last week that it would celebrate James’ decision to join the Lakers by offering free pizza at 50 of its Southern California locations from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. James is an investor in the chain, and has previously gone undercover at its Pasadena store.

This spot is right up the street from me, & this it looks like. It's a pretty small location, and there are gonna be Laker fans outside pounding on the windows like The Walking Dead if they don't have their security right. LeBron's about to get this mother torn down. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TqBQKb8WDJ — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) July 9, 2018

They litteraly have like 50 parking spaces not to mention 10 different business in the same lot…there's gonna be people going to get holy cow wondering why a purple and gold mob is blocking the streets lmao 😂🤣🤣🤣💀 — Bryan sanders philosophical couch potato (@BSanders2520) July 9, 2018

However, James and his representatives have not confirmed the basketball superstar would indeed be at the Culver City location. But at least there will be free pizza.