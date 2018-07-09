RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Four of a woman’s five show horses have died in the past six months.

Koreen Greenberg says when she brought her land in Riverside County 15 years ago, it was the perfect place for her Friesian show horses.

“It was sanctuary, it used to be all orange groves. When I purchased the house there were only three homes on this street, and it was a little dirt road,” Greenberg says.

She told KCAL9’s Tina Patel she knew development was inevitable but she didn’t expect tracts of homes to be build so close to her property line and she didn’t anticipate the hillsides would be completely re-graded.

“Building a home next door would have been no problem, not an issue with that. I would have liked to been forewarned that they were going to change the elevation and the type of equipment that was going to be brought in, so I could have removed the horses from the premises,” she says.

Her vet tech believes the constant constructionn noise and vibration stressed out the horses and made them too weak to move.

Four of her five horses died in the past six months.

“We tried, we tried everything from putting them on preventative medication, by putting visual blocks, by stuffing the ears with cotton,” Greenberg says. “The last one, we just lost last week. He was a five-time world champion. The one prior to that, 22 world titles.”

Greenberg wishes developers had communicated with her better and she wishes they had more consideration for homeowners like herself.

With Louis being the lone survivor, all she can do is try to keep him safe.

“As soon as his stomach is okay,” Greenberg says, “we’re going to transport him out. and hopefully the final phase will be done.”

Patel reached out to the developers — D. R. Horton — but wasn’t able to find out if they were aware of the situation with Greenberg. She told Patel she knows nothing will bring her horses back but hopes in the future there will be more cooperation between developers and homeowners already living in the neighborhood.