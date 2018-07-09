WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Monday after allegedly stabbing three members of his own family, one fatally.

The stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to hospitals for treatment of their stab wounds.

The suspect, who is in custody, was related to the three victims, but a motive for the stabbings has not yet been released.