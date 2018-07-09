  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:obituary, Tab Hunter

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Onetime teen heartthrob Tab Hunter, who starred in films like “Damn Yankees” and “The Burning Hills,” has died. He was 86 years old.

Hunter, who was known in Hollywood as “The Sigh Guy” for his blond, surfer-boy looks, died Sunday night at his home in Santa Barbara County. He died of a blood clot, according to a representative.

Hunter was born on July 11, 1031 as Arthur Kelm in New York City, but grew up in California with his mother, brother and maternal grandparents.

He starred in more than 40 films, and was a big name in the 50s and 60s. He also dabbled briefly with a musical career, and continued to work into his 70s as a film producer.

He is survived by his long-time partner, film producer Allan Glaser.

