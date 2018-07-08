  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMJoel Osteen
    09:30 AMHour of Power with Bobby Schuller
    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMDr. Ho Relieves Back Pain
    11:00 AMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMMyPillow Topper
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPGA of America Special
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of people are still without power Sunday morning as Southern California swelters under record breaking heat.

The outages are scattered across the region in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Utility workers have been working throughout the night to restore electricity as fast as possible.

But the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says it could take up to 48 hours or more to fully restore power.

In all, more than 37,000 DWP customers are without power and 9,600 SCE customers are also without power.

The DWP says Saturday’s demand is the second-highest of any weekend day in the city’s history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s