LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of people are still without power Sunday morning as Southern California swelters under record breaking heat.

The outages are scattered across the region in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Utility workers have been working throughout the night to restore electricity as fast as possible.

But the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says it could take up to 48 hours or more to fully restore power.

In all, more than 37,000 DWP customers are without power and 9,600 SCE customers are also without power.

The DWP says Saturday’s demand is the second-highest of any weekend day in the city’s history.