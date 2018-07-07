SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A man was found dead inside a Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning after he barricaded himself inside the residence for 11 hours following an officer- involved shooting.

A SWAT team entered the home and located an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 3:45 a.m.

Police responded to a man with a gun call in the 4900 block of Tyrone Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday and the man fired at officers, who returned fire, but it was unclear whether the man had been hit, police said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, so police set up a perimeter and called in a SWAT team, according to Officer Jeff Lee with the Department’s Media Relations Section.

No officers were injured. Some residents were evacuated during the standoff. It’s unclear if they’ve been allowed to return home.

Investigators from the department’s Force Investigation Division will look into the incident.

