“As we prepare ourselves for extreme weather conditions, we remind our customers to conserve electricity, when possible, while staying safe,” said Martin Adams, LADWP Chief Operating Officer. “Conserving energy not only can help manage your costs, but it also reduces potential strains on our power grid, which can be caused by overworked air conditioners and other appliances.”
To help conserve energy, LADWP recommends the following:
- Adjust air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees to reduce energy usage during the hottest hours of the day when air conditioning systems have to work hardest to cool.
- Reduce power use during the afternoon/early evening hours from
2:00 – 9:00 p.m., when energy use is highest.
- Visit the local library, recreation center, mall, movie theaters, or any other air conditioned gathering place to give your air conditioner a rest.
- Limit use of major appliances during peak hours of the day–use washing machines, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners and other heavy appliances during the early morning hours or during evening hours.
- Close window curtains, shades or blinds during the heat of the day to reduce the extra heat from direct sunlight through windows.
- Ventilate the home in the early morning and evening by opening windows and doors to clear out the heat and allow cooler air to circulate.
- Turn off lights and other electrical equipment when they are not in use.
- Unplug “energy vampires” like cell phone chargers, DVD players, microwave ovens and other appliances that use energy even when not in use.
To report any loss of power, call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.