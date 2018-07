STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Ghost!

Ghost is a 2-year-old male Chihuahua with a white and light brown coat.

He’s energetic and playful and gets along well with other dogs, and knows how to sit and wait patiently for his treats.

Ghost is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society. To adopt him, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A461554.