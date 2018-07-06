LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A major heat wave peaks Friday, bringing blistering temperatures throughout Southern California.

Excessive heat watches are in effect through all of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Friday’s forecast for Malibu is 95 degrees, while the valleys could hit a scorching 117 degrees.

We are bracing for a record breaking day today as a strong high pressure system expands across the Southland. Plus, if you plan on heading to the coast to beat the heat – I'll tell ya about a High Surf Advisory on @cbsla until 7a! pic.twitter.com/6v7lWPvSoA — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) July 6, 2018

Red flag warnings are also in effect due to the wind, the high heat and low humidity.

“If fire ignition occurs, there could be rapid wildfire spread and large vertical plume growth that would lead to a threat to life and property,” a statement from the National Weather Service warned.

Given the high temperatures, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power urged customers to save energy where possible, particularly in the afternoon and early evening when power use is at its highest. Recommended energy saving strategies include adjusting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees, reduce power use between 2 to 9 p.m., and limit use of major appliances during peak hours of the day.

People looking for relief from the heat can find it at Los Angeles recreation centers, senior centers, libraries and museums. A list of cooling centers and hours is available online at emergency.lacity.org/heat, or in Spanish at emergency.lacity.org/calor. A full list of locations and operating hours is also available by calling 2-1-1 or checking online at http://lacoa.org/PDF/coolingcenters.pdf.

Other cities have also announced the availability of cooling centers. Malibu officials said the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday as a cooling center.

The Duarte Senior Center at 1610 Huntington Drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday for people looking to cool down. Carson will have about a dozen park locations available during afternoon hours through Sunday as cooling centers.

Authorities also encouraged residents to check regularly on neighbors who might be vulnerable to heat illness, including seniors who live alone, people with heart or lung disease and young children. Officials also strongly reminded residents to never leave children or pets unattended inside closed vehicles.

