PASADENA (CBSLA) —A City of Pasadena employee has come under fire after video emerged of him telling a woman with a child in her car that she needed to learn how to drive.

In the video, the unidentified man is heard saying, “You need to learn how to drive,” as he walks near his city-issued vehicle. The white Ford Focus with “Building & Safety” on it appears to block the woman’s car.

The woman who recorded the incident wished to remain anonymous. She is heard confronting the man while he is on his mobile phone.

“Bro, chill out,” she says.

“Why don’t you chill out? I just almost rammed into her car, and all the stuff on the inside of my car is damaged,” he replies.

The target of his harassment then tries to explain herself.

“I’m not from here,” the woman says.

“I don’t care where you’re from. Wherever you live, you gotta know how to drive. You’re driving a vehicle, aren’t you?” he asks.

“I didn’t know you had to be so rude and mean,” the woman says.

The bystander steps in, saying, “Yo, you can’t block her.”

“I can do whatever I want,” the man says.

“Um, you cannot. Just because you have a Building and Safety, […] You’re not the f—–g cops,” the witness chuckles.

The man refuses to move his vehicle for several minutes before two security officers arrive, at which point he drives on, but not before confronting them, as well.

“Who are you?” the man asks.

“We’re private security. You’re parked on private property,” one of the officers says.

“I work for the city and I have a…” the man says before getting interrupted.

“Cool, I’m calling the city, too,” the bystander interjects.

Unconvinced, the man continues, “So, you’re telling me that I can’t come in here and do my job?”

“Yeah, you could do it, but we are telling you that you’ve got to leave her alone,” the guard says.

“At the end of it, once he finally left, like, both she and her daughter teared up,” the woman who recorded the incident told CBS2 News. She said she wants the City of Pasadena to take action.

“She aplogized. It’s like he wouldn’t stop being patronizing,” she said.

A City of Pasadena spokesperson confirmed the man is their employee. However, they would not say what type of disciplinary action, if any, the man would face, as this is a personnel matter.

The man is still employed with the city.