SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Officers responding to a report of a teen boy who had been injured by fireworks were attacked by a group of people with bottle rockets late Wednesday night in Santa Ana.

The incident began at around 11 p.m. when officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of South Lyon Street to assist Santa Ana firefighters on a call regarding a 17-year-old boy who had been hurt when an explosive device went off in his hand, according to Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

That boy was rushed to a hospital with major trauma. His condition was not confirmed Thursday.

Meanwhile, during this incident, police received an unrelated report regarding two male suspects who were possibly armed at the same apartment complex. When more officers were called out for this second incident, a group of people began to shoot bottle rockets at them, Bertagna said.

Police at the scene formed a skirmish line and one officer was struck in his belt with a bottle rocket, but was not hurt, Bertagna disclosed.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made.