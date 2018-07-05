COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A two-alarm fire tore through a strip mall in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning, damaging five businesses.

The fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East 17th Street.

About 40 personnel with the Costa Mesa Fire Department responded and knocked down the blaze within about one hour. There were no injuries.

Five businesses, including a Starbucks, were damaged in the fire, which was mostly confined to the attic and roof area of the building, according to the fire department.

There is no word on a cause or whether any of the stores would be forced to close Thursday. A financial estimate of the damage was also not known.