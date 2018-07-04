  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Shooting, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teenage girl was killed overnight after gunshots rang out at a barbecue in South Los Angeles.

Police say a small group of people were barbecuing at about midnight at a home near Western Avenue and 91st Street when a man walked up to the group and started shooting. A 19-year-old woman was killed.

A 41-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were also shot, but they are expected to survive.

The suspect was last seen running north on Western.

The attack is suspected to be gang-related.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

