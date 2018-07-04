NEW YORK (CBSLA/AP) — Police in New York were responding Wednesday afternoon to a woman climbing the Statue of Liberty.

Park officials are reportedly negotiating with the woman to come down. CBS New York reports that NYPD officers may have to rappel down the monument to restrain the woman if she continues to refuse to come down on her own.

At least six people were taken into custody earlier July 4 after hanging a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says federal code of regulations prohibits hanging banners from the monument.

The large banner said “Abolish I.C.E.” ICE is a division of the Department of Homeland Security whose officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants inside the U.S., among other duties.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. They oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and advocate ending deportations and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today. @NYDailyNews @ABC — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president’s immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.

