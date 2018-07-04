  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Celebrity Stalker, Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she says has been stalking her.

The order granted Tuesday in a Los Angeles court says 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens must stay away from Jackson at least until July 24.

The 20-year-old Jackson says in court documents that she and a bandmate were leaving her recording studio June 13 when Stevens, who she does not know, appeared and said he’d waited for her last week for 15 hours.

Jackson says Stevens refused to leave, said he was “stalking her,” mentioned a shotgun and said “by midnight it will all be over.”

Then July 1, Stevens tweeted at Jackson that he was her “soulmate.”

