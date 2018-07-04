  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Craig Turner, Studio City, Suicide, Tina Turner

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Craig Turner, the eldest son of music legend Tina Turner, has died of an apparent suicide in Studio City, CBS News has confirmed. He was 59.

John Kades, a captain with Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, told CBS News that the preliminary report from LAPD North Hollywood is that Turner died of a gunshot wound but “our doctors still need to do what they need to do.”

“The call was reported as a suicide, gunshot wound,” a spokesperson told ET. “The next of kin has been notified. There will be an autopsy done and there is an investigator at the scene.”

Craig Turner worked in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley, ET reports.

Tina Turner was in Paris for fashion week at the time of her son’s death.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s