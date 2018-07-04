By Chelsea Madren



Fourth of July is also referred to as Independence Day, Fourth of July, or July Fourth. This day commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring that the thirteen American colonies are the United States of America and no longer part of the British Empire. We celebrate this great day with fireworks, parades, backyard barbeques, and more. Here are the best ways to celebrate in Orange County.

Bolsa Chica 4th of July Champagne Brunch

Fred’s Mexican Cafe

300 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 846-1114

www.bolsachica.org

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Bolsa Chica Conservancy and Fred’s Mexican Café are hosting their annual 4th of July brunch. They have the best seats in town with ocean views, all-you-can-eat champagne brunch, and unobstructed views of the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade. Fred’s Mexican Café will donate 100% of the proceeds to support Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s education and restoration programs. Call the phone number above as reservations are required.

Celebrate the 4th of July!

Pretend City

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 428-3900

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Pretend City is open for a full day to celebrate Independence Day! Your child will “let freedom ring” with a parade through the museum, Uncle Sam, and Lady Liberty fashion show, star-spangled science lesson, and sparkling craft to take home. Smart Art features “Sparkling Fireworks” where your child will let their colors burst in the Art Studio by creating their own “fireworks”. At 11:30 a.m., Sensational Story Time features “Fourth of July Mice” where the Holiday Mice lead the way for a full day of fun! At 3:30 p.m., Math Matters features “Flag Patterns” where your child will learn about the design of our flag and the patterns of stars and stripes before creating a pattern of their own using red and white papers strips. At 4:50 p.m. in the Orange Plaza, the Headin’ Home Patriot Parade will commence with the song “Stars and Stripes” through the museum’s city streets. This is all included with museum admission.

114th Annual Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.hb4thofjuly.org

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, the 114th Annual Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade and Celebration is packed full of events! From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Surf City 5K Run and Sport Expo will take place at Worthy Park (17th and Main Streets). From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Kiwanis will host the 4th of July Pancake Breakfast at Lake Park (11th and Main Streets). From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the 114th Annual 4th of July Parade, “A STAR SPANGLED SALUTE”, will start at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway and head north to Yorktown and Main Streets. The parade grand marshal is Burt Ward (Boy Wonder Robin from the 1960’s Batman series). From 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Pier Plaza Festival and Entertainment will be featured on the Huntington Beach Pier (Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street). At 9 p.m., Fireworks over the Ocean will commence at the Huntington Beach Pier.

4th of July at Dana Point Harbor

34555 Street of the Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 923-2255

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 9 p.m., Dana Point Harbor will light up the harbor with their fireworks display. Free shuttles will be available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (shuttles will suspend service during fireworks). The Dana Point Trolley will be operating using stops #5 and #6 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The inter Harbor shuttle will be operating with stops at the restaurants and retail area, Baby Beach, the Island, and Ocean Institute from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please note that streets within Dana Point Harbor will have restricted left-hand turn lanes. Cars will be detoured to go right only (Dana Point Harbor Drive, Puerto Place, and Island Way). Cove Road will be closed during the fireworks and re-open after the fireworks display.

4th of July & Fireworks Cruises with Cruise Newport Beach

400 Main St.

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 673-1489

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Cruise Newport will have three 2.5-hour cruises available throughout the day. For the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. departure cruises, you will travel alongside the Old Glory Boat Parade through Newport Bay and see hundreds of yachts, sailing ships, and cruise ships navigating the festive 4th of July experience in the harbor. For the 7 p.m. departure cruise, the first hour will be spent cruising through Newport Harbor along with hundreds of other boats. After departing the harbor, the boat will travel along the coast passing Corona del Mar and Laguna Beach. Once the sun sets, you will have a front row seat to one of the largest 4th of July fireworks display in Southern California.

