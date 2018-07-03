  • KCAL9On Air

Fatal Car Crash

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Four people, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision in Palmdale Tuesday morning.

The collision involving a van and a car happened at 10:25 a.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Avenue O.

cras1 Two Children Among 4 Killed in Head On Palmdale Wreck

(CBS2)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a man, woman and child dead at the scene. A second child died after being rushed to a hospital.

The collision occurred after one of the vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic, deputies said.

The names of the victims and the exact circumstances of the collision were not immediately confirmed.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were also on scene.

