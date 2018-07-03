LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Thousands of mourners are expected Tuesday to pay their respects to a Long Beach firefighter who was shot and killed while responding to an explosion at a high-rise senior apartment building.

The memorial service for fire Capt. Dave Rosa starts at 10 a.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Rosa, 45, was shot June 25 as he and his fellow firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and fire at the Covenant Manor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Firefighter Ernesto Torres, 35, and a civilian who lived in the building were also wounded in the shooting, but survived.

The suspect in the shooting, Thomas Man Kim, 77, was a resident of the building. He has since been charged with capital murder.

Rosa is survived by his wife Lynley, his two sons, Alec, 26, and Sam, 15, his parents, Paul and Jean Rosa, and his sister, Julia Hensley.

Rosa was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department. His last assignment was at Fire Station 10 in central Long Beach. Before that, he served as a training captain.

