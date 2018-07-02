SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Monday after officers shot and killed a man believed to be breaking into cars near the Santa Ana Police Department and jail.

The officer-involved shooting took place at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of a parking structure across the street from the Santa Ana Police Department and the Santa Ana Jail.

“We got a call of a guy in the parking structure breaking into cars,” Santa Ana police spokesman Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

The man was reportedly armed with a piece of metal and wire. After being shot by police, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives and the Orange County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.

