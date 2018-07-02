  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The holiday getaway isn’t over yet – Monday is expected to be the second busiest day of the Fourth of July travel period.

Airport officials say 272,358 passengers and 113,779 vehicles are expected to pass through the Los Angeles International Airport Monday, topping Sunday’s traffic numbers.

With July 4 falling on a Wednesday, officials are forecasting a record-breaking holiday travel period – 2.86 million passengers are expected over the 11-day period that began Friday and ends one week from Monday.

Friday was naturally the heaviest travel day, with 275,285 booked passengers and 120,531 vehicles.

This year’s Fourth of July travel period is expected to be up 2.44 percent over the seven days that started June 29 and ends on Thursday, July 5.

Friday, Sunday and Monday after the holiday are also expected to be extremely busy at LAX.

