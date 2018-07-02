STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested the fourth and last suspect wanted in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man found dumped in Azusa Canyon in late May.

Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo, 21, was arrested Saturday, LASD announced Monday. He has been charged with capital murder with three others in the death of Julian Hamori-Andrade.

Hamori Andrade’s body was found in the Angeles National Forest about 30 feet off the side of Highway 39 in Azusa on May 30.

At the time, police had been investigating a crime at a separate incident at a home in Azusa where police found a large amount of blood with a trail leading to the house’s exterior.

Police later determined the two cases were related and arrested Hercules Dimitrios Balaskas, 19, Francisco Amigon, 19, and Jacob Hunter Elmendorf, 19. They were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, first-degree residential robbery and kidnapping, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

They said Hamori-Andrade was beaten with a metal chair, a rock and a glass pipe inside the home before being dragged to a suspect’s truck and dumped in the canyon.

Desiree Andrade had pleaded with Martin-Capiendo to turn himself in to police. “Do us all a favor, give me that closure, please,” Desiree had implored.

Police have not given a possible motive in the deadly attack.

If convicted, all four suspects could face the death penalty, though prosecutors have not decided if they will pursue capital punishment.

