CORONA (CBSLA) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Corona supermarket.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. outside a Stater Bros. store at the Village at Eagle Glen shopping center at 2243 Eagle Glen Parkway, according to police.

According to reports from the scene, a man was seen exiting the store and getting into a fist fight before someone shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspects were described as a white man and a woman in a black two-door BMW, which was last seen fleeing the area.

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the investigation.