LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — When was the last time you wanted to buy a CD? Because you probably can’t remember, Best Buy has reportedly stopped selling them.

The big box electronics retailer officially stopped selling music CDs Sunday, according to Billboard. Sales fell in recent years as music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music gained in popularity.

Best Buy’s CD sales have recently brought in just about $40 million annually.

CDs, of course, usurped cassette tapes in popularity in the late 80s. But as Apple has nearly killed all disc drives from its line of computers and laptops, and more cars being manufactured without CD-enabled stereo systems, the death of the CD seems imminent now that Best Buy has stopped selling them.

Vinyl is an entirely different story, however. Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl records for another two years, thanks to sales at a 27-year high.