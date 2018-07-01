LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New marijuana regulations, a bump in minimum wage for certain businesses in Los Angeles County, and stricter standards for ride-share drivers are a few of the new laws in California going into effect Sunday.

NEW POT REGULATIONS:

California passed a law that will require tough new packaging, testing and labeling for the marijuana industry. Starting Sunday, products will have to be tested for pesticides and other bacteria like E-coli and Salmonella.

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE:

Minimum wage earners in some parts of Los Angeles County will get a raise starting Sunday. In the city of LA, workers are getting $12 an hour in businesses that have 25 or fewer employees. For businesses with 26 or more employees, the raise has been bumped to $13.25. This marks the third such hike since Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a measure that will gradually raise minimum wage to $15 by 2020. Similar wage hikes also apply to Malibu, Pasadena, and Santa Monica.

BAC LEGAL LIMIT LOWERED FOR RIDE-SHARE DRIVERS:

A new law has lowered the legal limit for DUI for ride-share drivers like Uber and Lyft to .04.

SEAT-BELT REGULATION FOR BUS PASSENGERS:

A new law requires passengers to buckle up on buses that have seat-belts.