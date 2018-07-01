LOS ANGELES (CBS SPORTS ) — JaVale McGee agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Sunday.

After playing a key role for the Warriors in the NBA Finals just over a month ago, McGee will join the man he beat, LeBron James, on the new-look Lakers. While McGee proved he could be effective on both ends of the floor in limited minutes on the Warriors, it’s unclear whether or not he will get the same opportunities in Los Angeles as he fights with rookie Moritz Wagner and potentially Julius Randle for minutes in the frontcourt.

The Lakers wanted to sign a guy who’s played on the biggest stages.

Someone who’s done it before.

An NBA champion.

A true veteran leader. They got him. That’s right, JaVale McGee is heading to LA. pic.twitter.com/Gyp3kBeZRI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 2, 2018

Lance Stephenson will also be joining James in LA, agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday.

It’s unclear how Stephenson fits on this Lakers team as it is currently constructed, as he shot just 29 percent from behind the arc last season and would likely be playing behind both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart on the wing. Stephenson, however, did still show last season in Indiana that he is capable of providing a spark on the bench and will likely be a limited contributor in that capacity this coming season.