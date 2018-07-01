LAX (CBSLA) — An emotional reunion took place at LAX Sunday as a mother separated from her daughter under the zero tolerance policy on immigration came together.

CBSLA’s Adrianna Weingold reports that everyone there who watched the reunion was in tears after Perla Alemengor de Velasquez, 39, was reunited with her 12-year-old daughter Yoselin after being apart for about a month.

The mother and daughter had been forcibly separated at a detention center after seeking asylum from Guatemala.

The 12-year-old has been held in Corpus Christi, Texas at a detention center for children for about a month by herself.

They crossed the border together around May 19 seeking asylum from violence in their country.

They were taken to a detention center in Arizona near the Mexico border and that is when they were separated in the middle of the night.

The mother’s attorney Mario Williams said that the father was right outside of the arrivals area and was excited to be reunited with his daughter.

Perla had been held in custody. She was released on bond on Tuesday. Her lawyers did file a lawsuit against the Trump Administration that is part of why her daughter Yoselin was released.