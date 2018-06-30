LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande had the first hat trick in Los Angeles Football Club history to help the expansion team win its third straight, 4-1 over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Diomande opened the scoring for LAFC (9-4-3) in the 25th minute, crossing over twice to beat defender Mark McKenzie and slotting it in front of the goalkeeper from a shallow angle. Diomande doubled the lead in the 43rd minute with a tap-in to finish Mark-Anthony Kaye’s cross.

Fabrice-Jean Picault hammered a putback home from close range to pull the Union (6-8-3) to 2-1 before halftime.

Diomande got his third goal in the 55th minute when Latif Blessing flicked along Aaron Kovar’s cross and Diomande punched it home.

Blessing capped the scoring in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. He also had two assists.

