LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five dogs rescued from the Chinese food market arrived in Los Angeles Saturday to find forever homes.

The group — Rescue And Freedom Project — says ten dogs in all were rescued.

Some of the dogs have also been used for experiments in labs, the group says. Eight were rescued from the food truck, the other two suffered chemical burns and paralysis.

The five dogs that arrived Saturday include three beagles, a Labrador and a husky.

The remaining dogs will arrive in the US on July 4.

