SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was injured when the impact from a three-vehicle wreck sent one of the cars slamming into a South Los Angeles church overnight Friday.

The crash was reported at the Miracle of Faith Mennonite Church in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to Los Angeles police, a car traveling south on Western Avenue attempted an illegal U-turn and hit a second car in the process. A third car then crashed into those two vehicles. The impact then sent the car which had made the illegal U-turn careening into the church, sending debris flying and leaving a gaping hole in the church front.

The church’s surveillance cameras captured footage of the wreck.

One of the three drivers was hurt. He was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be OK, police said.

“We’re small, but we’re dedicated to our church,” church treasurer Carolyn LaRoche told CBS2. “We just come here every Wednesday, Sunday, and whatever functions we have, everything is done right here… We will understand, we are going to come together and pitch in.”

The church does have insurance. Sunday services have been canceled.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed. Police are investigating.