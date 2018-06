DOWNEY (CBSLA) – Two people were killed in a shooting near a Downey motel Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 11:30 a.m. outside Rick’s Motel, in the 9400 block of Firestone Boulevard, Downey police report.

Officers responded to find two people dead at the scene.

The victims were not immediately identified. There was no word on a motive or suspect information.