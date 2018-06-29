VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A new light rail line is coming to the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council members Paul Krekorian, Monica Rodriguez and Nury Martinez will celebrate Metro’s approval of a 9.2-mile project through the East San Fernando Valley with a ceremony at the Van Nuys Metro Orange Line Station.

The new line would run along Van Nuys Boulevard from the Van Nuys Metro Orange Line Station to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station, linking several Valley transit arteries, including the Orange Line and the planned Sepulveda Transit Corridor rail line, which would connect the Valley and the Westside via rail by 2035.

The project has drawn some criticism because it will force some businesses to move, but other business leaders say the rail line would be a boon to Valley commerce.

