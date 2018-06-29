STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — If you’re on the market for a new dog, then this weekend might be the perfect time to take the puppy plunge.

Los Angeles Animal Services has announced all fees will be waived for dog adoptions for the “4 Days 4 Life” campaign from Friday to Sunday and on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shelters will be closed Monday.

In hopes to find more homes for more wonderful pets, we're offering free dog adoptions at all six LA Animal Services Centers this Friday, June 29th through Sunday, July 1st and Tuesday, July 3rd. for more info. visit: https://t.co/p14B0NmY2Y pic.twitter.com/0tx1PFTaQB — LA Animal Services (@lacitypets) June 29, 2018

“LA Animal Services pets are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped,” according to the department’s website.

The agency said that ahead of the 4th of July holiday, their shelters are packed with dogs who have run away from home, frightened by the loud sounds of fireworks.

They’re also encouraging people to sign up to foster lost pets.

We're expecting to start receiving lost pets at our shelters this weekend as 4th of July festivities begin. Apply to become a foster today! Bring your completed application to your nearest LA City shelter, we'll get you set up right away. More info: https://t.co/p14B0NmY2Y pic.twitter.com/H0hyzq4zLT — LA Animal Services (@lacitypets) June 29, 2018

The funding during the days of free dogs comes from a grant provided by CBS EcoMedia Inc., which utilizes corporate advertising to help nonprofits.

Though adoption fees will be waived, a $20 dog license fee will be applied for L.A. residents.

All six LAAS shelters across the city will be providing the free adoptions.

We’re not picking favorites or anything, but Jetson seems like a pretty cool dude.

You can see what dogs are available for adoption at the LAAS’s searchable database.

