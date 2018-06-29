LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fire broke out at a Koreatown chicken restaurant and spread to the adjacent karaoke bar, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out before 2:50 a.m. in the back office of Kokio Chicken, 3977 W. 6th St., according to firefighters. Flames flared up when part of the building was ventilated and spread into the attic and JAM, the karaoke bar next door.

Damage was contained to those two businesses, which were both closed at the time.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)