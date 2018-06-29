Filed Under:Commercial Fire, Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fire broke out at a Koreatown chicken restaurant and spread to the adjacent karaoke bar, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out before 2:50 a.m. in the back office of Kokio Chicken, 3977 W. 6th St., according to firefighters. Flames flared up when part of the building was ventilated and spread into the attic and JAM, the karaoke bar next door.

Damage was contained to those two businesses, which were both closed at the time.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch