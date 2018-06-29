SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old Rossmoor woman who went missing last week has been found dead along the San Pedro shoreline.

The body of Haley Downen was discovered at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday off the 1700 block of Paseo del Mar, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Friday.

Downen had last been seen alive at about 5:15 p.m. on June 23 on a shoreline trail between Royal Palms Beach and the Trump National Golf Course. During an initial search on the trail last week, Los Angeles police officers found her identification cards, clothes, shoes and towels.

An LAPD dive team had scoured the coastal waters looking for Downen with no success.

Vicki Downen, Haley’s mother, told CBS2 Tuesday that Hayley had told family she was going to visit a friend in San Pedro Saturday. That friend then went to her home asking for her family’s help in finding her.

Downen attended Los Alamitos High School, according to the Daily Breeze, and had recently moved back to the area after living in Colorado.

There was no immediate word on whether the death is considered suspicious. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.