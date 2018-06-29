LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/ AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a mother and her boyfriend with murder and torture in the death of the woman’s 10-year-old son.

The district attorney’s office says Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva were each charged Friday with one count of murder and torture.

Barron faces an additional count of child abuse, and Leiva faces an additional count of assault on a child causing death.

Leiva was taken into custody Wednesday, but at that time the boy’s mother was not arrested.

Little Anthony Avalos died last week after being found unresponsive June 20 at home in Lancaster, in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Authorities said Barron called 911 to report her son had fallen down stairs. Avalos died the following day.

Shortly following Avalos’ death, DCFS Director Bobby Cagle told City News Service that he was told Anthony said “he

liked boys and girls”, but that the context of the boy’s comment was not entirely clear.

Earlier this week, Sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Bergner said that a possible anti-gay sentiment on the part of either Lieva or Barron “has not come up in our investigation as a motivation at this time.”

Barron and Lieva are set to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)